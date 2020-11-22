EU donates Php60M for victims of typhoon ‘Ulysses’

The European Union will be donating 1.05 million euros (Php 60 million) in humanitarian aid to provide assistance for families who have been affected by typhoon ‘Ulysses’.

The EU has ramped up their support for the Philippines as this amount adds up to the Php74.5 million that the group already gave for the Philippines for victims of Super Typhoon ‘Rolly’.

This brings the total amount of aid from the EU to Php 134 million.

“The EU is scaling up its humanitarian assistance in the Philippines in response to the devastating typhoons that have hit the country over the past month. The additional contribution will help to get much-needed aid to the most vulnerable people to help them go through this difficult time,” said Arlynn Aquino, who oversees the EU’s humanitarian response in the Philippines in a report from Philippine News Agency.

Provisions from the EU will include food and water supplies, shelter, safe sanitation, hygienic products, and other vital aid.

With maximum sustained winds of 155 kph, “Ulysses” caused heavy downpours and severe flooding in several provinces in Luzon, damaging more than 65,000 houses.

As of posting time, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, a total of 73 dead, 24 injured, and 19 missing persons were reported in the Cagayan Valley, Bicol, Calabarzon, and Cordillera regions following the onslaught of “Ulysses”.