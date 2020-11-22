COVID-19: 1,205 new cases in the UAE, total now at 158,990

The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 110,952 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 1,205 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 158,990.

To date, the UAE has already reached more than 15.7 million COVID-19 tests, far exceeding the country’s total population of nearly 10 million.

The ministry also reported four patients who have died due to complications from COVID-19, which brings the country’s total death toll to 552.

MOHAP also reported 791 individuals who have already recovered from the coronavirus disease, with the total now at 148,871.

This brings the total number of active cases higher from 9,157 to 9,567 as of November 22.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) has released a list of guidelines and health safety protocols as the UAE gears up for the National Day and other major festivities.

The guidelines were released during a media briefing on Tuesday.

Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri, official spokesperson for the health sector said, “With #UAE National Day, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve celebrations approaching, we stress the importance of adhering to precautionary and preventive health and safety measures during all activities to tackle #Covid19.”

“The rules stress the need for everyone to follow existing safety measures, not to hold gatherings or marches, prohibit the circulation, distribution/exchange of celebratory gifts & food and call for the appointment of a person to monitor and enforce all health & safety measures,” NCEMA added.