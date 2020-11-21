Latest News

VIDEO: Evicted bachelors from family neighborhoods in Sharjah now at 7,000

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 9 hours ago

Sharjah Municipality’s intensified campaign to evict bachelors from family neighborhoods in the emirates continues.

This week the authorities has organized 1,915 inspections in several areas across the city and the number of evicted bachelors has reached 7,000 since the campaign started in September.

“Sharjah City Municipality has organized 1,915 inspections in several areas across the city of Sharjah to evict violating bachelors and laborers from areas designated only for families,” said Sharjah City Municipality Director General Thabit Al Turaifi.

“Utilities were immediately cut off from the illegal housing units, where many unapproved engineering divisions and electrical connections were detected, which posed as a safety hazard to residents of those housing units,” he added.

Al Turaifi said the most recent series of inspections was carried out in joint coordination of civil officials and representatives from Sharjah Police, Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority.

They visited the areas of Al Qadisiyah, Nasiriyah, Maysaloon, Al Sabkha, Al Jazzat, Al Musalla, Sharqan, Al Ghafia and Al Hazana.

The campaign was in line with the directives of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

Watch the video of the inspections carried out by the authorities below:

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of 1 dead, several others injured after Skyway extension steel girder collapses in Muntinlupa

1 dead, several others injured after Skyway extension steel girder collapses in Muntinlupa

9 hours ago
Photo of WATCH: Abu Dhabi reveals redevelopment plans for plant, fish market at Mina Zayed port

WATCH: Abu Dhabi reveals redevelopment plans for plant, fish market at Mina Zayed port

9 hours ago
Photo of Duterte lifts travel ban for healthcare workers

Duterte lifts travel ban for healthcare workers

9 hours ago
Photo of Bato Dela Rosa tests positive for COVID-19

Bato Dela Rosa tests positive for COVID-19

10 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close