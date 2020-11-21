VIDEO: Evicted bachelors from family neighborhoods in Sharjah now at 7,000

Sharjah Municipality’s intensified campaign to evict bachelors from family neighborhoods in the emirates continues.

This week the authorities has organized 1,915 inspections in several areas across the city and the number of evicted bachelors has reached 7,000 since the campaign started in September.

“Sharjah City Municipality has organized 1,915 inspections in several areas across the city of Sharjah to evict violating bachelors and laborers from areas designated only for families,” said Sharjah City Municipality Director General Thabit Al Turaifi.

“Utilities were immediately cut off from the illegal housing units, where many unapproved engineering divisions and electrical connections were detected, which posed as a safety hazard to residents of those housing units,” he added.

Al Turaifi said the most recent series of inspections was carried out in joint coordination of civil officials and representatives from Sharjah Police, Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority.

They visited the areas of Al Qadisiyah, Nasiriyah, Maysaloon, Al Sabkha, Al Jazzat, Al Musalla, Sharqan, Al Ghafia and Al Hazana.

The campaign was in line with the directives of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

Watch the video of the inspections carried out by the authorities below: