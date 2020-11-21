Bato Dela Rosa tests positive for COVID-19

Senator Ronald ‘Bato’ Dela Rosa has confirmed that he tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“To all who made contact with me, please do the [appropriate] protocols,” Dela Rosa said in a Facebook post.

The senator revealed that he tested positive on November 19.

Prior to this, Dela Rosa was physically seen at the Senate on November 10 for budget deliberations.

He attented the sessions virtually starting November 16.

Dela Rosa was the fifth senator who tested positive for the virus after Koko Pimentel, Migz Zubiri, Sonny Angara, and Bong Revilla.

“Well he was in the Senate last wed but we did not have any close contact. But nag swab anti gen test na rin kami last night. Negative naman ako,” Senate President Tito Sotto said in a text message to reporters.