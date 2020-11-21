1 dead, several others injured after Skyway extension steel girder collapses in Muntinlupa

A steel girder at the Skyway extension in Muntinlupa collapsed on Saturday crashing into several vehicles.

The incident left one person dead and four others injured.

“A crane that was being positioned for its next task tilted and fell on the girder, which spans the length of two posts of the northbound lane of the Skyway extension project,” Skyway contractor EEI Corporation said in a statement.

“The girder fell onto passing vehicles on the East Service Road below in the area of Cupang in Muntinlupa, “killing at least one” and injuring 4 others,” EEI said.

Those who were hurt were brought to nearby hospital.

Police report showed that at least 5 vehicles were damaged, a taxi, a van, an AUV and motorcycles.

“We are monitoring the progress of the injured and are trying to get in touch with their next of kin for proper coordination and to extend any assistance they may need,” EEI said in a statement.

“Our hearts and prayers go with the affected families. This is an unfortunate and heart-breaking accident that must not happen again. We will review immediately our safety and operating protocols as we build a strategic infrastructure for the public’s convenience,” EEL said.

The contractor added that road clearing operations are underway to restore the traffic flow in the area.