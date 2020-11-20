IKEA to hire nearly 500 workers in first PH store

Swedish company IKEA has announced its plan to hire nearly 500 workers for its first flagship store in the Philippines.

The store located in Pasay City is dubbed to be the biggest in the world and will house a supersized warehouse as well as a call center support for its online or e-commerce operations. It will open its physical store in 2021.

IKEA said that it will be hiring 496 people into their company until June 2021.

“The IKEA vision is to create a better everyday life for many people. Creating meaningful, stable jobs and great workplaces is just one way that we fulfill this vision – more important than ever during these challenging times,” IKEA Southeast Asia & Mexico managing director Christian Rojkjaer said in a statement Thursday.

Among the job vacancies in IKEA Pasay City are sales associates, recovery associates, food assistants, and customer service associates, among others.

Details of which are posted on the IKEA Philippines website.