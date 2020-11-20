Latest News

IKEA to hire nearly 500 workers in first PH store

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 11 hours ago

Swedish company IKEA has announced its plan to hire nearly 500 workers for its first flagship store in the Philippines.

The store located in Pasay City is dubbed to be the biggest in the world and will house a supersized warehouse as well as a call center support for its online or e-commerce operations. It will open its physical store in 2021.

IKEA said that it will be hiring 496 people into their company until June 2021.

“The IKEA vision is to create a better everyday life for many people. Creating meaningful, stable jobs and great workplaces is just one way that we fulfill this vision – more important than ever during these challenging times,” IKEA Southeast Asia & Mexico managing director Christian Rojkjaer said in a statement Thursday.

Among the job vacancies in IKEA Pasay City are sales associates, recovery associates, food assistants, and customer service associates, among others.

Details of which are posted on the IKEA Philippines website.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of COVID-19: UAE reports 1,269 new cases, total now at 156,523

COVID-19: UAE reports 1,269 new cases, total now at 156,523

4 hours ago
Photo of Husband wants to have OFW wife deported. Here’s why

Husband wants to have OFW wife deported. Here’s why

8 hours ago
Photo of Philippines approves advance payments for coronavirus vaccine

Philippines approves advance payments for coronavirus vaccine

9 hours ago
Photo of US mayor will not require wearing of face masks until Holy Spirit says so

US mayor will not require wearing of face masks until Holy Spirit says so

9 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close