Latest News

Husband wants to have OFW wife deported. Here’s why

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 8 hours ago

A man wants his wife to be deported back to the Philippines after photos of his overseas Filipino worker (OFW) wife and her alleged lover leaked online.

The Filipina is working as an OFW in the Middle East.

Her sister told Raffy Tulfo’s program that the OFW was having an affair abroad.

“2018 ko pa po nalaman iyan kaso sinabihan ako ng lalaki na huwag ko sila pakialaman, ang pakialaman ko ang buhay ko,” her sister said.

The Pinay denied the claims of her sister saying that the latter was only taking a revenge against her over money issues.

On the other hand, Tulfo said that his program was able to obtain photos of the OFW with her alleged lover.

The Filipina was hoping that her husband would change his mind and would no longer push through with the deportation.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of COVID-19: UAE reports 1,269 new cases, total now at 156,523

COVID-19: UAE reports 1,269 new cases, total now at 156,523

4 hours ago
Photo of Philippines approves advance payments for coronavirus vaccine

Philippines approves advance payments for coronavirus vaccine

9 hours ago
Photo of US mayor will not require wearing of face masks until Holy Spirit says so

US mayor will not require wearing of face masks until Holy Spirit says so

9 hours ago
Photo of SWS: 66% Filipinos willing to take COVID-19 vaccine now

SWS: 66% Filipinos willing to take COVID-19 vaccine now

9 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close