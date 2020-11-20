Husband wants to have OFW wife deported. Here’s why

A man wants his wife to be deported back to the Philippines after photos of his overseas Filipino worker (OFW) wife and her alleged lover leaked online.

The Filipina is working as an OFW in the Middle East.

Her sister told Raffy Tulfo’s program that the OFW was having an affair abroad.

“2018 ko pa po nalaman iyan kaso sinabihan ako ng lalaki na huwag ko sila pakialaman, ang pakialaman ko ang buhay ko,” her sister said.

The Pinay denied the claims of her sister saying that the latter was only taking a revenge against her over money issues.

On the other hand, Tulfo said that his program was able to obtain photos of the OFW with her alleged lover.

The Filipina was hoping that her husband would change his mind and would no longer push through with the deportation.