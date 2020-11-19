RTA announces road closures for Dubai Ride event this November 20

Motorists in Dubai have been advised to steer clear of several roads in the emirate as part of the upcoming Dubai Ride challenge happening tomorrow, November 20.

The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai issued an advisory for motorists to avoid the following roads and offered alternative areas for them to reach their destinations.

Here’s the list:

Closed Road: Sheikh Zayed Road

Alternative Road: Al Khail Road

Closed Road: Lower Financial Centre Road

Alternative Road: Upper Financial Centre Road

Closed Road: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard

Alternative Road: Burj Khalifa Road

Road closures will be in effect from 4:00 am to 8:00 am.

Participants who wish to join the Dubai Ride challenge can park their vehicles at the following areas:

– Dubai Mall and Zabeel parking through Upper Financial Centre Road

– DWTC parking through Al Mustaqbal and Zabeel 2 streets