Panelo apologizes to Robredo over wrong claims about using gov’t plane

Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo has apologized to Vice President Leni Robredo over his remarks that she rode a government plane during her relief operations to Bicol at the onset of Typhoon Rolly.

In his Counterpoint program, Panelo said he immediately texted Robredo after learning that his information about this incident was not totally correct.

He added that he verified the information from Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, who told him that she did not actually ride the plane, but had her goods brought by a military aircraft to the calamity area.

“Noong nalaman ko na hindi siya sumakay sa eroplano ay karaka-raka humingi tayo ng paumanhin na mali pala. I personally texted VP Leni ng aking personal apology pero pinadalhan ko siya na log report na ginamit ‘yung chopper para doon sa kanyang relief goods. Hindi ko sinasabing mali,” he said.

Robredo’s camp recently said that Panelo was peddling false information about her relief operations, saying that the Counsel should get his facts straight.

Panelo earlier alleged that Robredo used a government-owned C-130 aircraft when she went to Catanduanes, noting that she made it seem like she was the one bringing the shipment to the calamity area.