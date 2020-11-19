Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Panelo apologizes to Robredo over wrong claims about using gov’t plane

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 45 mins ago

Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo has apologized to Vice President Leni Robredo over his remarks that she rode a government plane during her relief operations to Bicol at the onset of Typhoon Rolly.

In his Counterpoint program, Panelo said he immediately texted Robredo after learning that his information about this incident was not totally correct.

He added that he verified the information from Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, who told him that she did not actually ride the plane, but had her goods brought by a military aircraft to the calamity area.

“Noong nalaman ko na hindi siya sumakay sa eroplano ay karaka-raka humingi tayo ng paumanhin na mali pala. I personally texted VP Leni ng aking personal apology pero pinadalhan ko siya na log report na ginamit ‘yung chopper para doon sa kanyang relief goods. Hindi ko sinasabing mali,” he said.

Robredo’s camp recently said that Panelo was peddling false information about her relief operations, saying that the Counsel should get his facts straight.

Panelo earlier alleged that Robredo used a government-owned C-130 aircraft when she went to Catanduanes, noting that she made it seem like she was the one bringing the shipment to the calamity area.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of ‘Why be insecure if you have a 91 percent approval rating?’ – Robredo camp to Duterte

‘Why be insecure if you have a 91 percent approval rating?’ – Robredo camp to Duterte

49 seconds ago
Photo of Paskong puno ng Pag-asa: OFWs are filled with optimism and hope as they find new opportunities in the UAE

Paskong puno ng Pag-asa: OFWs are filled with optimism and hope as they find new opportunities in the UAE

56 mins ago
Photo of Ajman reminds residents of AED 3,000 fine for people caught without masks in public places

Ajman reminds residents of AED 3,000 fine for people caught without masks in public places

3 hours ago
Photo of Apple to pay $113 million to users over battery issues

Apple to pay $113 million to users over battery issues

3 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close