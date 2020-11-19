Latest News

Gordon insists some airport COVID-19 testing centers for OFW charge PHP20,000

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 4 hours ago

FILE PHOTO ONLY

Senator Richard Gordon has renewed his call to look into the coronavirus testing at airports that charge arriving overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) Php20,000 per test.

Gordon said in a tweet that the high price for COVID-19 testing is in exchange for 24-hour result upon arrival.

“May testing centers sa airports na nananamantala sa ating OFWs, charging them as much as P20k for COVID testing with result after 24hrs,” Gordon said.

The senator also urged the Department of Health to look into this because some people are taking advantage of the coronavirus pandemic.

“DOH must do something abt this. Kawawa ang mga kababayan natin. Sila ang laging agrabyado. Pag may kalokohan, hulihin! Wag magbulag-bulagan,” Gordon said.

Gordon is also the chairman of the Philippine Red Cross.

The organization suspended the testing for arriving OFWs last month after state insurer Philhealth failed to settle it’s Php1 billion debt.

Red Cross has resumed their testing after the government paid more than half of its debt.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Panelo apologizes to Robredo over wrong claims about using gov’t plane

Panelo apologizes to Robredo over wrong claims about using gov’t plane

44 mins ago
Photo of Paskong puno ng Pag-asa: OFWs are filled with optimism and hope as they find new opportunities in the UAE

Paskong puno ng Pag-asa: OFWs are filled with optimism and hope as they find new opportunities in the UAE

55 mins ago
Photo of Ajman reminds residents of AED 3,000 fine for people caught without masks in public places

Ajman reminds residents of AED 3,000 fine for people caught without masks in public places

3 hours ago
Photo of Apple to pay $113 million to users over battery issues

Apple to pay $113 million to users over battery issues

3 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close