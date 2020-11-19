Gordon insists some airport COVID-19 testing centers for OFW charge PHP20,000

Senator Richard Gordon has renewed his call to look into the coronavirus testing at airports that charge arriving overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) Php20,000 per test.

Gordon said in a tweet that the high price for COVID-19 testing is in exchange for 24-hour result upon arrival.

“May testing centers sa airports na nananamantala sa ating OFWs, charging them as much as P20k for COVID testing with result after 24hrs,” Gordon said.

The senator also urged the Department of Health to look into this because some people are taking advantage of the coronavirus pandemic.

“DOH must do something abt this. Kawawa ang mga kababayan natin. Sila ang laging agrabyado. Pag may kalokohan, hulihin! Wag magbulag-bulagan,” Gordon said.

Gordon is also the chairman of the Philippine Red Cross.

The organization suspended the testing for arriving OFWs last month after state insurer Philhealth failed to settle it’s Php1 billion debt.

Red Cross has resumed their testing after the government paid more than half of its debt.