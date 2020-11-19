Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai’s Burj Khalifa announces spectacular fireworks display for New Year’s Eve 2021

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 1 hour ago

Burj Khalifa will be ending 2020 in a high note with a majestic display of colorful fireworks with a light and laser show on New Year’s Eve.

Emaar, Dubai’s property giant, announced that the annual fireworks display will be in compliance with the country’s safety precautions against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

RELATED STORY: UAE bars office parties, exchange gift for Christmas, New Year, other festivities due to COVID-19

“Delivering world-class experiences is part of Emaar’s DNA and this year we will deliver an even bigger gala event. The world is facing challenges, but we are united, and we will come out of this year stronger than ever before. We want to send a message of hope, happiness and positivity,” said Mohammed Alabbar founder of Emaar.

Strict measures will be in place during the event, including enforcement of social distancing, thermal camera screenings, frequent disinfection and deep cleaning, mask-wearing, contactless payments, and other guidelines as per the Dubai government’s directives.

The spectacular fireworks and light show display will also be livestreamed at the website: www.mydubainewyear.com

Watch the video here:

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of WATCH: UAE’s Emirates Red Crescent officials meet with Senator Richard Gordon to discuss humanitarian efforts for typhoon victims

WATCH: UAE’s Emirates Red Crescent officials meet with Senator Richard Gordon to discuss humanitarian efforts for typhoon victims

1 hour ago
Photo of COVID-19: 1,153 new cases in UAE, total now at 155,254

COVID-19: 1,153 new cases in UAE, total now at 155,254

2 hours ago
Photo of RTA to open road improvements at Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed-Al Rebat intersection

RTA to open road improvements at Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed-Al Rebat intersection

2 hours ago
Photo of DFA: No new coronavirus cases for Filipinos abroad

DFA: No new coronavirus cases for Filipinos abroad

3 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close