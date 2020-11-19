Dubai’s Burj Khalifa announces spectacular fireworks display for New Year’s Eve 2021

Burj Khalifa will be ending 2020 in a high note with a majestic display of colorful fireworks with a light and laser show on New Year’s Eve.

Emaar, Dubai’s property giant, announced that the annual fireworks display will be in compliance with the country’s safety precautions against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“Delivering world-class experiences is part of Emaar’s DNA and this year we will deliver an even bigger gala event. The world is facing challenges, but we are united, and we will come out of this year stronger than ever before. We want to send a message of hope, happiness and positivity,” said Mohammed Alabbar founder of Emaar.

Strict measures will be in place during the event, including enforcement of social distancing, thermal camera screenings, frequent disinfection and deep cleaning, mask-wearing, contactless payments, and other guidelines as per the Dubai government’s directives.

The spectacular fireworks and light show display will also be livestreamed at the website: www.mydubainewyear.com

Watch the video here: