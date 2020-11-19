DFA: No new coronavirus cases for Filipinos abroad

The Department of Foreign Affairs reported that there are no new coronavirus cases for Filipinos abroad on Thursday.

The DFA says that 3,242 are currently being treated for the disease as 7,470 of those infected have recovered, while 833 have died.

There are also two new recoveries from the disease on Thursday and no new fatality.

The Middle East has the most number of infected Filipinos abroad with 2,330, Asia Pacific has 553, Europe has 228 and 131 in the Americas.

More than 56 million contracted the virus abroad based on the latest John Hopkins University Study.

Around 1.26 million deaths were recorded worldwide.