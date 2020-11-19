Latest NewsNewsTFT News

COVID-19: 1,153 new cases in UAE, total now at 155,254

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 1 hour ago

The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 120,041 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 1,153 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 155,254.

The ministry also reported two patients who have died due to complications from COVID-19, which brings the country’s total death toll to 544.

MOHAP also reported 932 individuals who have already recovered from the coronavirus disease, with the total now at 146,469.

This brings the total number of active cases higher from 8,022 to 8,241 as of November 19.

RELATED STORY: UAE bars office parties, exchange gift for Christmas, New Year, other festivities due to COVID-19

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) has released a list of guidelines and health safety protocols as the UAE gears up for the National Day and other major festivities.

The guidelines were released during a media briefing on Tuesday.

Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri, official spokesperson for the health sector said, “With #UAE National Day, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve celebrations approaching, we stress the importance of adhering to precautionary and preventive health and safety measures during all activities to tackle #Covid19.”

“The rules stress the need for everyone to follow existing safety measures, not to hold gatherings or marches, prohibit the circulation, distribution/exchange of celebratory gifts & food and call for the appointment of a person to monitor and enforce all health & safety measures,” NCEMA added.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Dubai’s Burj Khalifa announces spectacular fireworks display for New Year’s Eve 2021

Dubai’s Burj Khalifa announces spectacular fireworks display for New Year’s Eve 2021

59 mins ago
Photo of WATCH: UAE’s Emirates Red Crescent officials meet with Senator Richard Gordon to discuss humanitarian efforts for typhoon victims

WATCH: UAE’s Emirates Red Crescent officials meet with Senator Richard Gordon to discuss humanitarian efforts for typhoon victims

1 hour ago
Photo of RTA to open road improvements at Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed-Al Rebat intersection

RTA to open road improvements at Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed-Al Rebat intersection

2 hours ago
Photo of DFA: No new coronavirus cases for Filipinos abroad

DFA: No new coronavirus cases for Filipinos abroad

3 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close