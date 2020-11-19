505 OFWs from UAE arrive in the Philippines

A total of 505 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) returned to the country from the UAE through the continuous repatriation efforts of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

“Now home safe are 505 OFs from the UAE, as the DFA continues to deliver on its promise to bring home fellow Filipinos affected by the pandemic,” the DFA said in a tweet on Wednesday.

In a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana reported that at least 310,000 OFWs from various countries have returned home since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Lorenzana said that thousands more are expected to return by yearend.

He added that they are also conducting repatriation efforts in Sabah, Malaysia and so far 2,137 Filipinos were repatriated by the government.