Woman in Thailand stabs workmate to death due to slapping her

A woman working as a motorbike taxi rider has reportedly stabbed her workmate to death after she reportedly slapped her following an argument, Asia News Network reported.

Thongthae Janmun surrendered to the police and confessed that she killed her workmate after a heated argument and a slap. She said she did it out of anger, which had been building for years.

The woman added that the two always had personal clashes. However, she said the victim slapped her on the head, which angered her, leading her to pull out a knife and stab her workmate.

At the police station, reports said the victim’s family tried to attach Janmun.

Thongthae has been charged with intention to murder, which will result in a sentence.

A small conflict erupted at the police station when the victim’s family tried to attack Thongthae

