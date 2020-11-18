UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Oman on National Day

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of congratulations to Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, Sultan of Oman, on the occasion of his country’s 50th National Day, observed on 18th November.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages to Sultan Haitham, on the occasion.

The line-up of activations and activities in celebration of Oman’s National Day around Dubai includes the following:

Burj Khalifa

Spectators can enjoy watching the most famous landmark in Dubai, Burj Khalifa, celebrate Oman’s National Day as it illuminates in the colors of the Omani flag – red, white and green – as an expression of the bonds of friendship between the two brotherly countries. This can be viewed on 18 November.

Burj Al Arab

Burj Al Arab will also be decorated with the colors of the Omani flag to celebrate this occasion, which embodies 50 years of renaissance. The hotel will illuminate on 18 November from 7pm until 11pm.

Dubai Frame

The Dubai Frame will light up in colors of the Omani flag to celebrate the National Day, as an expression of the great achievements of the Sultanate of Oman. The display on Dubai Frame will be on 18 November from 6pm to 9pm.

The Palm Fountain

The Palm Fountain, the world’s largest fountain located at The Pointe, Dubai’s premier lifestyle and dining destination by Nakheel Malls in the Palm Jumeirah, will also come alive to the theme of Oman National Day on 18 November. The Palm Fountain, Dubai’s newest tourist attraction, is the only multi-coloured fountain in Dubai and is spread over 14,000 sq ft of sea water. Visitors to The Pointe can watch the fountain sway to the Oman National Day theme at different times between 7pm – 10.30pm.

The Imagine Show

Dubai Festival City Mall will host an exclusive Oman National Day themed edition of IMAGINE, its record-breaking laser and light show at Festival Bay.

Traditional bands

Visitors to The Dubai Mall, Ibn Battuta Mall, Dubai Festival City Mall and Mall of the Emirates will also be able to enjoy performances by traditional bands from 4pm to 10pm on November 18.