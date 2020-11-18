Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE condemns cowardly terrorist attack against Emirates Red Crescent personnel in Yemen

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 2 hours ago

The UAE has strongly condemned the cowardly terrorist shooting attack targeting Emirates Red Crescent medical staff working in mobile healthcare clinics in the Yemeni city of Taiz.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said in a statement that the targeting of humanitarian workers is a flagrant violation of international norms and conventions, which provide special protection for aid and rescue workers.

The Ministry stressed that such hostile acts impede relief operations and hinder humanitarian access in Yemen, which may aggravate the plight of the people and worsen their conditions.

MoFAIC also underscored the UAE’s utter condemnation of such criminal acts and full rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of religious and human values and principles.

It also expressed appreciation for the humanitarian efforts made by the ERC in Yemen and other countries to alleviate the burden of the needy and the suffering.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Pacquiao to donate millions of pesos of endorsement fee for typhoon victims

Pacquiao to donate millions of pesos of endorsement fee for typhoon victims

14 seconds ago
Photo of WATCH: OFW Embassy staff spearhead drive to support “Premyo Bonds 2” to invest in PH

WATCH: OFW Embassy staff spearhead drive to support “Premyo Bonds 2” to invest in PH

53 mins ago
Photo of Umm Al Quwain launches discounted packages for frontline heroes for hotel, leisure access

Umm Al Quwain launches discounted packages for frontline heroes for hotel, leisure access

1 hour ago
Photo of Abu Dhabi adds 233 new parking spaces

Abu Dhabi adds 233 new parking spaces

2 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close