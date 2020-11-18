UAE condemns cowardly terrorist attack against Emirates Red Crescent personnel in Yemen

The UAE has strongly condemned the cowardly terrorist shooting attack targeting Emirates Red Crescent medical staff working in mobile healthcare clinics in the Yemeni city of Taiz.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said in a statement that the targeting of humanitarian workers is a flagrant violation of international norms and conventions, which provide special protection for aid and rescue workers.

The Ministry stressed that such hostile acts impede relief operations and hinder humanitarian access in Yemen, which may aggravate the plight of the people and worsen their conditions.

MoFAIC also underscored the UAE’s utter condemnation of such criminal acts and full rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of religious and human values and principles.

It also expressed appreciation for the humanitarian efforts made by the ERC in Yemen and other countries to alleviate the burden of the needy and the suffering.