UAE bars office parties, exchange gift for Christmas, New Year, other festivities due to COVID-19

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) has released a list of guidelines and health safety protocols as the UAE gears up for the National Day and other major festivities.

The guidelines were released during a media briefing on Tuesday.

Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri, official spokesman for the health sector said, “With #UAE National Day, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve celebrations approaching, we stress the importance of adhering to precautionary and preventive health and safety measures during all activities to tackle #Covid19.”

“The rules stress the need for everyone to follow existing safety measures, not to hold gatherings or marches, prohibit the circulation, distribution/exchange of celebratory gifts & food and call for the appointment of a person to monitor and enforce all health & safety measures.”

Concerts need an approval in compliance with all the precautionary measures against the coronavirus disease.

“Concerts can be held only after receiving approval from authorities and only with the application of all precautionary measures,” the NCEMA said.

For the National Day, NCEMA added that workplace celebrations are restricted to the hanging of decorations, flags and banners only, while gatherings to watch shows such as fireworks are not permitted.

“Official rules for holding celebrations cover five basic areas: public health, physical distancing, regulations and policies, digital technology, sterilization and cleaning,” the agency said in a tweet.

Authorities also stressed the need to wear masks, to carry out necessary temperature checks, to adhere to personal hygiene, to train workers at recreational venues on health and safety guidelines, and to apply preventive measures when serving food and drinks.

Social distancing should be maintained to up to two meters.

“Private parties and gatherings are not allowed, areas for the isolation of sick individuals must be provided and entry and exit routes at all facilities should be clearly marked using posters,” the agency said.

Public places must be sanitized every hour.

