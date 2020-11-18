SUNBURN, FULL OF INSECT BITES: Thai Police on the hunt for woman who left newborn baby on road

A woman in Thailand is now being searched for for abandoning her newborn baby on the road in Udon Thani’s Mumon subdistrict, Asia News Network reported.

Authorities received a report from a local who found an infant left at the side of the road as she was driving back to her residence.

According to the woman, the baby was all red from sunburn and had insect bites all over. She then picked her up, covered her with a jacket, and drove her to the hospital. The baby, she added, was not moving but was still breathing.

The baby, who suffered from dehydration, dry skin, and insect bites, is now in stable condition. One of the nurses said she had to be just about 4 hours old when she was abandoned.

Police added that the umbilical cord was cut cleanly, leading them to suspect that the mother might have had someone who knew about child birth.

Authorities said they are currently searching areas and asking hospitals for clues to help identify the mother.