Robredo fact-checks Duterte, calls him misogynistic, pikon

Photo credit: OVP & PCOO

Vice President Leni Robredo has debunked the statements made by President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday evening over her typhoon relief efforts.

Robredo calls the President misogynistic and peevish for making such remarks amidst the disasters the country is facing.

Robredo said that the Office of the Vice President (OVP) did not ask about the President’s whereabouts and even conducted back to back relief efforts to assist the government.

“When a President is a misogynist, the conversation goes down to this level. Ito po ‘yung ginagawa namin gabi-gabi, nagpupuyat ilang linggo na para, araw-araw, may madala lang na tulong sa mga nangangailangan,” the Vice President tweeted.

“Balikan niya ‘yung nagsusumbong sa kanya kasi nagsisinungaling ‘yun… He’s reacting to false information,” Robredo said on Wednesday.

Robredo said that she never used the hashtag #NasaanAngPangulo at the height of the typhoon.

“Pakiusap ko lang, ang dami nang fake news peddlers sa atin, wag na nilang dagdagan,” she said.

The Vice President said that she was not assuming to be on top of the situation, but only answering the people’s desperate calls for help.

“Kahit hindi vice president, kahit ordinaryong mamamayan, kapag may humingi ng tulong ay tulungan,” she said.

