Over Php318M worth of Apple products stolen in UK truck heist

Authorities in central England are on the hunt for thieves who stole over $6.6 million (Php318M) worth of Apple products from a truck.

The thieves ambushed the truck driver and a security guard at the M1 motorway in Northamptonshire on the evening of November 17. They tied up both victims, left them behind and took the vehicle with 48 pallets of Apple products.

Police reports reveal that the thieves transferred the trailer to another truck and drove it nine miles farther to Lutterworth, when all pallets were then transferred to a third vehicle.

Products within the 48 pallets included iPhone 11s, Air Pods, Apple Watches, iPads, and chargers.

The truck driver and the security guard sustained minor injuries when they were tied up. Reports from Reuters state that no weapons were used during the heist.

Apple has yet to issue a statement on the incident.