Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Over Php318M worth of Apple products stolen in UK truck heist

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 2 hours ago

Authorities in central England are on the hunt for thieves who stole over $6.6 million (Php318M) worth of Apple products from a truck.

The thieves ambushed the truck driver and a security guard at the M1 motorway in Northamptonshire on the evening of November 17. They tied up both victims, left them behind and took the vehicle with 48 pallets of Apple products.

RELATED STORY: LOOK: Apple releases Iphone 12 line up; price ranges from AED2,500 to AED5,900

Police reports reveal that the thieves transferred the trailer to another truck and drove it nine miles farther to Lutterworth, when all pallets were then transferred to a third vehicle.

Products within the 48 pallets included iPhone 11s, Air Pods, Apple Watches, iPads, and chargers.

READ ON: Dubai Customs seize 48K fake Apple, Michael Kors products worth Php12M

The truck driver and the security guard sustained minor injuries when they were tied up. Reports from Reuters state that no weapons were used during the heist.

Apple has yet to issue a statement on the incident.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of UAE’s Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant reaches 80% power

UAE’s Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant reaches 80% power

15 mins ago
Photo of COVID-19: Active cases in UAE reach past 8,000

COVID-19: Active cases in UAE reach past 8,000

2 hours ago
Photo of Man to get AED 100,000 from doctor, hospital for error in medical procedure in Abu Dhabi

Man to get AED 100,000 from doctor, hospital for error in medical procedure in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
Photo of OFWs among priority eligible groups for Philippines’ COVID-19 vaccination plan – DOH

OFWs among priority eligible groups for Philippines’ COVID-19 vaccination plan – DOH

3 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close