More details on updated UAE amnesty for expired visas before March 1

The United Arab Emirates has announced that it is extending the amnesty for people holding expired visas to avoid fines for overstaying.

People who have an expired visa before March 1 have been given until the end of the year to leave the country.

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship made the announcement on Tuesday. The government’s move to give a six-week amnesty is part of its initiatives to help people affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

A number of travelers failed to leave the country early this year after travel restrictions were imposed due to the pandemic.

Some individuals on the other hand lost their jobs and applied for temporary visit visas. Overstaying individuals beyond the amnesty deadline will face a Dh315 fine every week. Dh25 per day and Dh20 daily for not renewing their Emirates ID.

An additional Dh250 fine will be imposed when they finally leave the country.

The amnesty period was first announced in May and they were given until August to leave the country. The extension however enabled them to leave the country before the year ends.

The amnesty does not cover people who lost their jobs or whose visa expired after March 1.

Major General Saeed Al Rashidi, director-general of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, said that all fines will be waived as long as they leave the country, as per the Emirates News Agency.

He encouraged overstaying individuals to avail the grace period in order to adjust their status in the Emirates.