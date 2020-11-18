Medical centers in UAE offer discounted rates for COVID-19 swab tests

Private medical facilities in the UAE have begun providing discounted packages for PCR or swab tests with the continuous drive and demand for screening around the country.

Many companies now have a mandatory requirement for employees to provide a negative PCR test result before they return to work.

In addition, Abu Dhabi’s new entry rules now require three negative swab tests for those who intend to stay in the emirate for eight days or more.

Golden Sands Medical Centre, for instance now provides a COVID-19 RT-PCR test for only AED 95 for entry test with results available in 24 hours.

The centre also provides packages of two tests for AED 185 for the 4th and 8th day for tests. They also have a separate, all-in package of three tests comprising of entry test, 4th, and 8th-day test at AED 265.

NMC Alpha Medical Centre in Mussafah, NMC ICAD, and the NMC Royal Medical Centre at Karama in Abu Dhabi provide a special offer of AED 250 for three COVID-19 PCR tests. Residents who wish to avail of one PCR test can get tested for AED 99.

MenaLabs, with facilities in Dubai, Al Ain and Abu Dhabi sets their single swab test at AED 99, with their package of two and three consecutive tests priced at AED 170 and AED 250 respectively.

Meanwhile, the Advanced Centre for Daycare Surgery in Abu Dhabi is priced at AED 155 for one test, AED 185 for two, and three tests for AED 270.

These price points have gone down since the height of the pandemic where each PCR test cost AED 370. Updated pricing set by the government set it down to AED 250 in September, and was reduced even further to AED 180 across private facilities a few weeks later, with the government-run facilities setting swab test prices at AED 150.