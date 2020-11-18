Man to get AED 100,000 from doctor, hospital for error in medical procedure in Abu Dhabi

A court in Abu Dhabi has granted a man AED 100,000 in compensation that will be paid for by a doctor and the hospital that the doctor worked for due to a serious error in his medical operation.

The man had been suffering from heart disease, and when he approached the hospital in Abu Dhabi, he was advised to undergo an operation.

When the man finished his first opeation, he still felt that nothing changed, and his condition did not improve. He then decided to go back to his home country for a second opinion and found out that his first operation was botched due to a serious medical error.

The patient then decided to file a complaint against the hospital and the doctor when he headed back to the UAE. He provided all pertinent documents, medical files, and other requirements for his case. Investigations reveal that the doctor and the hospital committed errors during the first procedure.

The Abu Dhabi Misdemeanour Court convicted the hospital, and the doctor for their negligence. The man then filed a civil lawsuit to demand compensation for material and moral damanges.

The Abu Dhabi Civil Court of First Instance then ordered the doctor, together with the hospital, to pay their former patient Dh100,000 in compensation for the damages.

This ruling was challenged in the court of appeals but was upheld. Both the doctor and the hospital were also obliged to pay all legal expenses incurred.