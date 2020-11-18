Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Man threatens to kill self, set office on fire over unpaid salary – court hears

Staff Report 2 hours ago

A man in Dubai has allegedly threatened to kill himself and set his office company ablaze over unpaid wages, The National reported.

According to the testimonies hear by the judges, the manager of a construction company, a 27-year-old Bangladeshi expat, went to his office in Al Rafaa with a bottle of petrol on September 9.

He then went to the accountant’s office and told everyone he will burn the place down and set himself on fire due to his unpaid wages. The authorities were alerted, and the man was arrested.

“We saw him with the fuel bottle at the accountant’s office. I spoke with him to calm him down. He told me he wanted his money because they hadn’t paid him,” The National quoted one of the police officers as saying.

The man admitted to the charges regarding threatening his colleagues. The next hearing will be on November 24.

