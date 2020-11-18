Latest News

Duterte calls out Robredo: ‘You are playing too much, nagpapa-beauty ka’

An irritated President Rodrigo Duterte addressed the public on Tuesday night calling out Vice President Leni Robredo over her typhoon response.

Duterte claimed that the Vice President was spreading news that he was missing in action when a series of calamities struck the country in the last few weeks.

“I would like to give a caution to the Vice President. She made a blunder, a big one, and she practically lied, making her incapable of truth. Iyong pakana niya na wala ako noong bagyo, I was here. I was attending the ASEAN Summit,” Duterte said in a speech.

Duterte said that government resources and manpower had already been pre-positioned days before the typhoon and the Vice President should not give orders on the same day of the tragedy.

“While you were making calls, alam mo yung mga military hindi naman maniwala sa iyo, because tama sila you are not in the line of authority,” Duterte said.

“Huwag ka masyadong paporma-porma. Hindi mo panahon,” he added.

The President also threatened the Vice President not to compete with him.

“Do not compete with me. Do not start a quarrel. Wala ka talagang nagawa except mga tawag-tawag. Next time, do not commit the mistake or I will be forced to insult you. Because you are playing too much, nagpapa-beauty ka. It’s not the time for you,” Duterte said.

