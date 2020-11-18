Arrested female thief in Thailand says ‘voice’ made her do it

A woman who was arrested for stealing over AED6,000 worth of possessions as well as possessing drugs in Pathum Thani Province in Thailand said that she only did it because she was urged by the demon in her head.

In a report by Asia News Network, Pratunam Chulalongkorn police found 0.5 grams of methamphetamine and one amphetamine pill in Sukanya Kobchai’s possession, as well as caught her on camera stealing valuables inside a house.

Sukanya Kobchai told the authorities that she only did it because as she passed by the house, she heard a voice in her head telling her to steal.