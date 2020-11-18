Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Arrested female thief in Thailand says ‘voice’ made her do it

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 3 hours ago

Stock image

A woman who was arrested for stealing over AED6,000 worth of possessions as well as possessing drugs in Pathum Thani Province in Thailand said that she only did it because she was urged by the demon in her head.

In a report by Asia News Network, Pratunam Chulalongkorn police found 0.5 grams of methamphetamine and one amphetamine pill in Sukanya Kobchai’s possession, as well as caught her on camera stealing valuables inside a house.

Sukanya Kobchai told the authorities that she only did it because as she passed by the house, she heard a voice in her head telling her to steal.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of SUNBURN, FULL OF INSECT BITES: Thai Police on the hunt for woman who left newborn baby on road

SUNBURN, FULL OF INSECT BITES: Thai Police on the hunt for woman who left newborn baby on road

3 hours ago
Photo of Woman in Thailand stabs workmate to death due to slapping her

Woman in Thailand stabs workmate to death due to slapping her

3 hours ago
Photo of South Korea introduces first AI news anchor

South Korea introduces first AI news anchor

3 hours ago
Photo of PH marks 412,000-mark in COVID-19 cases as it confirms 1,383 newly infected patients

PH marks 412,000-mark in COVID-19 cases as it confirms 1,383 newly infected patients

4 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close