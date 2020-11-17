Toddler ‘left at home alone’ in China crawls in the middle of highway

A toddler in China has been seen crawling in the middle of a highway before being rescued by a driver, the Daily Mail Online reported.

In a video taken from a dashcam of a car, released by Chinese media, the kid was seen in the middle of the road as a heavy lorry was forced to brake and swerve past him. He was saved by a driver who stopped and brought him off the road.

The child was seen looking around as cars drove past him. He seemingly crawled onto the busy road by himself.

According to reports, the child had been left alone, and the motorist who picked him up and brought him to one of their neighbors.

The footage widely shared online has sparked outrage, with angered netizens slamming the child’s parents ‘careless’.