Robredo camp denies Panelo’s claims she’s using gov’t plane for Bicol relief ops

Staff Report 4 hours ago

The Office of Vice President Leni Robredo has denied the claims of Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo that she was using government planes or resources for her relief efforts.

“Secretary Panelo should get his facts straight,” said Robredo’s spokesperson, lawyer Barry Gutierrez said.

Panelo said on his show that Robredo was using government resources in her relief efforts, including a C-130 plane.

Gutierrez said that it’s disappointing that Panelo would make up stories amid the tragedies the Filipino people are experiencing right now.

“Nakakalungkot lang, tumutulong si Vice President Leni sa mga tinamaan ng bagyo at baha… imbes na suporta, paninira at kasinungalingan ang binabato,” he said.

Gutierrez hits back at Panelo, questioning the capabilities as public servants.

“Ano ba ang mga ito, lingkod bayan o troll?” he said.

Robredo has been busy doing relief efforts in typhoon-hit provinces, even visiting Cagayan and Isabela earlier this week.

The OVP was also busy extending assistance to the Bicol region, which was heavily devastated by Typhoon Rolly.

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

