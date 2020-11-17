Latest News

Possible 5-day weekend in UAE this December is coming

Staff Report

The end of 2020 is just around the corner. But before the year wraps up, the UAE will still be celebrating two major public holidays.

These are the National Day and Commemoration Day, which are both observed every first week of December.

The Commemoration Day this year will fall on Tuesday, December 1.

The occasion recognizes the sacrifices and dedication of Emirati martyrs who have given their life for the country in the field of civil, military and humanitarian service.

Then, on December 2 and 3, UAE will mark the 49th National Day celebrations.

This means that UAE might have a three-day off from work to be followed by a weekend.

