PhilHealth to shoulder 144 dialysis sessions

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 4 hours ago

The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) will be shouldering 144 dialysis sessions effective immediately.

In an advisory by their Board of Directors, PhilHealth said that the additional dialysis sessions can be availed until December 31, 2020.

PhilHealth said that this is tantamount to a whole year of free treatment.

“Alam natin na ‘yung 90-session limit ng PhilHealth ay nananatili na kulang pa rin. Kaya nga itong paggagawad ng up to 144 sessions sa taong ito, napakalaking tulong po ito,” PhilHealth spokesperson Rey Balena said.

For some groups, however, the 144 dialysis sessions may not be enough.

“Ang kuwento po namin bilang grupo, matagal na po naming ipinaglalaban din, 156 po talaga to cover ‘yong buong taon,” Dialysis PH Support Group Inc. told ABS-CBN News.

The group appeals to PhilHealth to speed up payment for dialysis centers.

“Ang dami pong mga pasyente ngayon na naghihinagpis, umiiyak dahil wala nang pang-dialysis, nagi-skip ilang linggo na,” the group said.

Malacañang said it is now coordinating with the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office to implement the PHP10,000 cash assistance to dialysis patients.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership.

