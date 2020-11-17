Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Pedestrian to get AED 110,000 from motorist as compensation for severe injuries

The Ras Al Khaimah Civil Court has ordered a motorist and his insurance provider to pay AED 110,000 (Php 1.4M) to a pedestrian who suffered from severe injuries in a vehicular accident.

Medical reports reveal that the man suffered brain hemmorage, bone fractures, diaphragm injuries, as well as a bruise on the left side of his head.

“The speeding driver neither noticed the man crossing the road on time nor reduced the speed of his vehicle. He ran over the victim who was using the pedestrian crossing,” as per the court report.

The motorist had been driving at a speed of 115 km/h at a road with a maximum speed limit of 80 km/h only.

Following his recovery from the injuries, the man continued to suffer from a loss of balance, severe psychological trauma, and constant pain to the point that he could no longer resume his job as a truck driver.

The defendant attempted to claim that the victim was jaywalking. However, reports from the traffic court was conclusive and could not be challenged, as per report from the civil court.

“The injuries stated in the medical report have proved that the plaintiff was harmed in the road accident and the erring driver was exceeding the speed limit on the road,” added the report.

