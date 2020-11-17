Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Over 1k advocates urge Trump to save life of only woman on US federal death row convicted of killing a pregnant woman, stealing her baby

Over 1,000 legal advocates have called on US President Donald Trump to stop the execution of a woman on federal death row convicted in 2007 for strangling a pregnant woman, cutting her body open, and kidnapping her baby.

Lisa Montgomery is scheduled to be executed on December 8, according to the country’s Justice Department. She will be given a lethal injection at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute, Indiana.

The woman was convicted for killing 23-year-old Bobbie Jo Stinnett in 2004 through cutting her tummy open and kidnapping her baby.

Advocates said she should not be executed due to her severe mental illness and the trauma she got from being sexually abused and trafficked as a teenager.

“Lisa’s experiences as a victim of horrific sexual violence, physical abuse, and being trafficked as a child do not excuse her crime. But her history provides us with an important explanation that would influence any sentencing recommendation we made as prosecutors,” said one of the letters of the advocates.

“Women who commit such crimes also are likely to have been victimized themselves. These are important factors that make death sentences inappropriate,” another letter added.

