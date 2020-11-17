Latest NewsNewsTFT News

More than 30K UAE Armed Forces staff get COVID-19 vaccine shot

Staff Report

Over 30,000 personnel of the UAE Armed Forces have been vaccinated against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in a bit to keep them safe against the virus, according to the Ministry of Defense.

In a virtual conference, Brigadier-General Dr Aisha Al Dhaheri, the commander of medical service corps of the UAE Armed Forces, said those who got the shot include military contractors and national services recruits.

She added that these people were on the front lines of the country’s battle against the disease, delivering medical supplies, transporting patients, and ensuring border security.

“We used military personnel for case detection by creating five screening centres. We also supported the vaccination trials for the UAE,” she said. “The UAE Armed Forces has been heavily involved in addressing medical, logistical, and security requirements as part of the UAE government’s efforts to counter the pandemic.”

She also stressed that the armed forces have been advising government officials regarding national security and ensuring safety against the disease.

