Dubai to celebrate Golden Jubilee of Oman’s National Day this November 18

Dubai is set to celebrate the Golden Jubilee of Oman’s National Day, which falls on 18 November, with great fervour across multiple family-oriented landmarks in the city; showcasing the depth of the historical relations and the strong fraternal bonds that bring together the United Arab Emirates and the Sultanate of Oman and the people of both countries.

With the reopening of land borders between the two countries, Omanis travelling to Dubai during this period, as well as residents and all other tourists can enjoy special activations and retail promotions across the city, further reinforcing the city’s position as the preferred year-round destination for families from the GCC, as well as visitors from around the world. A concerted campaign featuring greetings and congratulatory messages for Oman National Day is also underway across digital and social media platforms and on digital signage placed in about 5,000 locations in the city by the Roads and Transport Authority including at Dubai Metro, bus and taxi stations.

The festivities surrounding the National Day of Oman come at a time when Dubai has restarted several sectors and continues to welcome tourists since reopening the city to international travellers on 7 July 2020. Residents and visitors are able to experience the diversity of Dubai’s unique offerings covering the tourism, leisure, entertainment and retail sectors, with wide-ranging health and safety measures at all customer facing high-frequency touchpoints. As part of efforts to instill confidence in residence and visitors and maintain the city’s position as one of the world’s safest destinations, Dubai Tourism rolled out the ‘DUBAI ASSURED’ stamp in collaboration with the Department of Economic Development and Dubai Municipality to certify and recognise hotels and retail establishments, F&B outlets and attractions that have implemented all public health protocols. Dubai’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of hygiene and safety received a strong endorsement from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), which gave the city a ‘Safe Travels’ stamp.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) said: “As Dubai gears up to celebrate the Golden Jubilee of Oman’s National Day, the line-up of activities and activations speaks volumes of the strong and fraternal relations that exist between the UAE and the Sultanate of Oman. We welcome everyone to participate in the festivities and share the joy of this glorious occasion. Dubai is able to provide Omanis, residents and all other visitors the opportunity to enjoy a diversity of experiences along with its renowned shopping offerings, with strict safety measures in place across the board to ensure people’s health and safety.”

The line-up of activations and activities in celebration of Oman’s National Day includes the following:

Burj Khalifa

Spectators can enjoy watching the most famous landmark in Dubai, Burj Khalifa, celebrate Oman’s National Day as it illuminates in the colors of the Omani flag – red, white and green – as an expression of the bonds of friendship between the two brotherly countries. This can be viewed on 18 November.

Burj Al Arab

Burj Al Arab will also be decorated with the colors of the Omani flag to celebrate this occasion, which embodies 50 years of renaissance. The hotel will illuminate on 18 November from 7pm until 11pm.

Dubai Frame

The Dubai Frame will light up in colors of the Omani flag to celebrate the National Day, as an expression of the great achievements of the Sultanate of Oman. The display on Dubai Frame will be on 18 November from 6pm to 9pm.

The Palm Fountain

The Palm Fountain, the world’s largest fountain located at The Pointe, Dubai’s premier lifestyle and dining destination by Nakheel Malls in the Palm Jumeirah, will also come alive to the theme of Oman National Day on 18 November. The Palm Fountain, Dubai’s newest tourist attraction, is the only multi-coloured fountain in Dubai and is spread over 14,000 sq ft of sea water. Visitors to The Pointe can watch the fountain sway to the Oman National Day theme at different times between 7pm – 10.30pm.

The Imagine Show

Dubai Festival City Mall will host an exclusive Oman National Day themed edition of IMAGINE, its record-breaking laser and light show at Festival Bay.

Traditional bands

Visitors to The Dubai Mall, Ibn Battuta Mall, Dubai Festival City Mall and Mall of the Emirates will also be able to enjoy performances by traditional bands from 4pm to 10pm on November 18.

Retail offers

Shoppers at Dubai Festival City Mall can take advantage of the promotions of up to 75 per cent off across a wide range of merchandise. Al-Futtaim Jewelry and Al-Futtaim Watches and Jewelry currently offer shoppers the chance to buy one watch and get two free, with promotions ranging between 25 to 70 percent off. Pandora also offers a range of gifts at reduced prices while The Watch House and Al Huzaifa Furniture are offering 25 to 70 percent off. Annabelle offers promotions of 50 percent off on specific clothes, while Crystal Gallery and Dubai Garden Center offer partial promotions from 25 to 75 percent off, and Muji is offering 25 percent off on certain products. Better Life, a leading consumer electronics store has many offers on purchases. Shoppers visiting The Face Shop can enjoy 30 percent off on specific products of perfumes, and optical shop Vision Express is offering 25 to 70 percent off on their products.