Childhood friends die from electrocution while rescuing Cagayan flood victims

Cagayan Public Information Office

At least three rescuers had died after being electrocuted while saving their neighbors in Cagayan province during the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses.

Among them were childhood friends Neri Abalos and Randy Valdes. The two were rescuers who braved the massive floods to save their neighbors in the town of Alcala, Cagayan.

They heeded the call of a mother who was trapped inside their home with her son amid the rising flood.

According to a local report, they experienced a sudden jolt of electricity while they were rowing their boat to safe ground. They were swept away by the flood.

Their bodies were found two days later.

In Tuguegarao, another volunteer rescuer was also electrocuted while on a rescue mission.

The hero rescuer was identified as Henry Kelly Villarao, a diver with the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources.

Henry Kelly Villarao (Photo credit: Ian Maggay/Facebook)

Their team traveled for three hours to conduct rescue operations in Tuguegarao last Friday.

On their final rescue, their motorboat snagged a live wire.

A Facebook post of a certain Ian Maggay said, “May I ask from you a moment of silence to commemorate the death of our Brave brother who lost his life by saving the lives of some Tuguegaraoeños during the flood and typhoon rescue operation at Brgy. Linao, Tuguegarao City.”

He added: “A frontliner, life saver, a volunteer rescuer and a true Hero of this generation. We salute you for your bravery and heroism.”

“What is more heartbreaking is naiwan nya ang kanyang asawa and his 4 month old son that now both will continue to face the challenges of life without him,” he said.

Staff Report

The Filipino Times

