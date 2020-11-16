Latest News

Tuguegarao Mayor says sorry for absence during onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 3 hours ago

Tuguegarao City Mayor Jefferson Soriano has apologized on Monday over his decision to leave the city to travel for his birthday.

Soriano admitted that he traveled to Metro Manila to be with his family for his birthday.

After he left, at least 90 percent of Tuguegarao was submerged massive floods due to Typhoon Ulysses.

“I decided to spend my birthday — I’m really very sorry for that — with my family,” Soriano told CNN Philippines. “This is the second time I visited my family in 8 months. I am really very sorry for that. I underestimated the situation.”

Tuguegarao City Mayor Jefferson Soriano

Despite this, he assured his kababayans that he was on top of the situation even though he’s far away from the city.

The city mayor received backslash on social media after a photo of him and his daughter showed that he was in Batangas celebrating his birthday at the height of the typhoon.

Soriano said that he was about to return home on November 12, but the main highways were already close.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Dubai to allow driving students to rate instructors

Dubai to allow driving students to rate instructors

1 hour ago
Photo of Russia converts ice rink to COVID-19 facility as cases spike 22,778 in one day

Russia converts ice rink to COVID-19 facility as cases spike 22,778 in one day

1 hour ago
Photo of BREAKING: Moderna says COVID-19 candidate vaccine 95% effective

BREAKING: Moderna says COVID-19 candidate vaccine 95% effective

2 hours ago
Photo of AFP rescues over 265,000 Filipinos in aftermath of typhoon ‘Ulysses’

AFP rescues over 265,000 Filipinos in aftermath of typhoon ‘Ulysses’

3 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close