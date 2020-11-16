Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Sharjah Municipality throws paper printers, plants 287 seedlings

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 3 hours ago

The Sharjah Municipality has decided to throw 834 printers and scanners in its bid towards its mission to go paperless by the end of 2020.

Authorities also planted 287 saplings as part of the municipality’s sustainability project.

RELATED STORY: UAE’s adoption of drones in agriculture makes it one of the firsts in the world to integrate technology in food security and environmental protection – FEDS CEO

Thabit Salim Al Taraifi, director-general of the Sharjah Municipality said that the ‘Sustainable Municipality’ project is a continuation of the efforts put in preserving the environment and spreading green areas in the emirate.

“The paperless initiative aims to end the use of paper for all internal or external transactions,” Al Taraifi said in his interview with Khaleej Times.

The municipality aims to create a new agricultural area to compensate for the cutting of trees.

READ ON: UAE President urges all to ‘develop sound environmental patterns to ensure sustainability of country’s natural resources’

“The planted seedlings are suited to the local environment consuming very less water and require minimal effort in care and pruning operations. The greenification project will continue until the last seedling is planted, corresponding to the last printer to be withdrawn,” Al Taraifi said.

The oldest municipality in the Emirates geared towards digital transformation and aims to digitalize all its services to become paperless by 2021.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Dubai Police debunk reports of two Israelis allegedly detained in emirate

Dubai Police debunk reports of two Israelis allegedly detained in emirate

45 mins ago
Photo of ‘Natutuwa ako pero nahihiya’: Sinas feels mixed emotions over Duterte’s defense on his Mañanita party

‘Natutuwa ako pero nahihiya’: Sinas feels mixed emotions over Duterte’s defense on his Mañanita party

2 hours ago
Photo of Five family members saved from Sharjah apartment fire

Five family members saved from Sharjah apartment fire

3 hours ago
Photo of UAE’s new 10-year golden visa rule for select residents to take effect starting December 1

UAE’s new 10-year golden visa rule for select residents to take effect starting December 1

3 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close