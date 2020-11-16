Sharjah Municipality throws paper printers, plants 287 seedlings

The Sharjah Municipality has decided to throw 834 printers and scanners in its bid towards its mission to go paperless by the end of 2020.

Authorities also planted 287 saplings as part of the municipality’s sustainability project.

Thabit Salim Al Taraifi, director-general of the Sharjah Municipality said that the ‘Sustainable Municipality’ project is a continuation of the efforts put in preserving the environment and spreading green areas in the emirate.

“The paperless initiative aims to end the use of paper for all internal or external transactions,” Al Taraifi said in his interview with Khaleej Times.

The municipality aims to create a new agricultural area to compensate for the cutting of trees.

“The planted seedlings are suited to the local environment consuming very less water and require minimal effort in care and pruning operations. The greenification project will continue until the last seedling is planted, corresponding to the last printer to be withdrawn,” Al Taraifi said.

The oldest municipality in the Emirates geared towards digital transformation and aims to digitalize all its services to become paperless by 2021.