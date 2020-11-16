Russia converts ice rink to COVID-19 facility as cases spike 22,778 in one day

Authorities in Russia have given the green light to convert a mega ice rink in the country to a temporary COVID-19 quarantine facility after cases spiked by 22,778 in a single day. Of this number 6,360 come from the Russian capital.

The Krylatskoe Ice Palace in Moscow, renowned around the world for hosting international skating competitions, has been converted to a temporary hospital for COVID-19 patients.

This newly-converted facility now has over 1,300 hospital beds with oxygen tanks across the entire 400-meter speed skating track. Over 100 doctors, nurses, and other medical professionals monitor the facility, as per reports from Reuters.

“Only its design differentiates it from a regular hospital,” said Chief Doctor Andrei Shkoda.

Russian authorities have yet to announce any forms of new lockdowns, even as cases continue to surge in the country. Instead, authorities stress the importance of social distancing, proper handwashing, and several more preventive measures across regions including temporary closure of restaurants, bars, public facilities at the Siberian region of Buryatia, which borders Mongolia.

As of posting time, Russia has 1,948,603 confirmed cases – the world’s fifth larges behind the United States, India, Brazil and France. The total death toll in the country has reached 33,489.