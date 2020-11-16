Latest News

Roque shrugs off criticisms on ‘videoke session’ amid Cagayan flooding

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque has dismissed criticisms after a video of him singing his heart out circulated on Friday, as netizens and the public call for help during massive flooding in Cagayan.

“Just when I thought I could unlade a little after a hectic week/s, my unremarkable singing as a means of unloading goes public and I get a beating,” Roque said in a statement.

Roque talked about the incident but diverted the issue immediately.

“Having said this, let us go back to the most pressing matter at the moment, which is providing the much-needed assistance to our distressed brothers and sisters in the aftermath of Typhoon Ulysses,” he added.

Netizens shares a video of Roque singing in a bar while desperate messages flooded Twitter to help Cagayan residents.

The massive floods have so far killed at least 9 people while over 37,000 flee their homes.

