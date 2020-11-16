OWWA rolls out PHP30,000 cash aid to dependents of displaced OFWs

After the screening of applicants, a one-time financial aid who qualified for the ‘Tabang OFW’ program will be disbursed in the coming days to a total of 2,000 dependents of overseas Filipino workers (OFW) who were displaced due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) Administrator Hans Leo Cacdac said on Friday that OFW beneficiaries will receive a one-time Php30,000 cash grant for the college tuition of their children under the ‘Tabang OFW program’.

“The Tabang OFW program is essentially a financial aid program for collegiate level dependents of returning OFWs affected by coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19). We rolled out last week, we began last week, and so far we, have around 2,000 approvals already of scholars,” Cacdac said in a media briefing.

Cacdac said the agency is done screening the applicants and payouts will start in the coming days.

“There will be payouts that will commence over the weekend and this coming week. We will release the financial aid, which is also timely to areas affected by typhoons, the college dependents of returning OFWs displaced due to COVID-19,” Cacdac added.

The project is a joint effort of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), OWWA, and Commission on Higher Education (CHED).

The livelihood program for OFWS also started to roll out its ‘Tulong Puso’ program where they will provide PHP150,000 to PHP1 million grant to OFW groups.

“It is a group livelihood program where OFWs has to form either corporations, workers association or cooperative. They need to come with a business proposal and they will be given an initial grant amounting to PHP150,000 to PHP1 million,” Cadac said.

Apart from the livelihood and educational cash grant programs, OWWA also provides entrepreneurship training program for OFWs.

Earlier in September, labor secretary Silvestre Bello III said: “The assistance is on a first-come, first-serve basis that is why we advise our OFWs to apply at our regional offices this early. They will facilitate the preparation of payment, including the release of the financial benefit to the grantees.”