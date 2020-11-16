‘Natutuwa ako pero nahihiya’: Sinas feels mixed emotions over Duterte’s defense on his Mañanita party

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Police General Debold Sinas said that he is thankful for President Rodrigo Duterte’s move to clear his name over the mañanita controversy after he was appointed as the new top cop.

In his speech on Monday, Sinas said that he has mixed emotions after Duterte defended him from critics. Sinas, along with 18 other officials, face charges after gathering in May for a supposed birthday party amid the enhanced community quarantine or ECQ.

“I’d like to thank the President for the trust and confidence. Ako po ay parang nahihiya na ko kay President lalong [dinepensahan] na naman po niya ulit ako tungkol po doon sa mañanita, ilang araw pa lang na ganon,” Sinas said.

“I have mixed feelings. Natuwa ako pero at the same time nahihiya. I’m very happy for the support of the President for me as his chief PNP,” he added.

The President said that the mañanita controversy is a small thing compared to Sinas’ accomplishments as a policeman.

“Alam mo kasi ‘yang mañanita, it’s a religious, almost a religious ritual. Nakaugalian na talaga ng mga Pilipino. Hindi kasalanan ng pobreng Sinas na ‘yan na pumunta sila doon, hindi naman niya alam. At kung may kasalanan siya doon, pardon na siya. Wala akong nakitang kasalanan na masama na may moral implications, may kasamang malisya, wala,” Duterte said.

Sinas’ case is currently at the Taguig Prosecutor Office.