Latest NewsNewsTFT News

‘Natutuwa ako pero nahihiya’: Sinas feels mixed emotions over Duterte’s defense on his Mañanita party

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 2 hours ago

Photo from Philippine Information Agency (PIA)

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Police General Debold Sinas said that he is thankful for President Rodrigo Duterte’s move to clear his name over the mañanita controversy after he was appointed as the new top cop.

In his speech on Monday, Sinas said that he has mixed emotions after Duterte defended him from critics. Sinas, along with 18 other officials, face charges after gathering in May for a supposed birthday party amid the enhanced community quarantine or ECQ.

RELATED STORY: President Duterte pardons PNP chief Debold Sinas from controversial ‘mañanita’

“I’d like to thank the President for the trust and confidence. Ako po ay parang nahihiya na ko kay President lalong [dinepensahan] na naman po niya ulit ako tungkol po doon sa mañanita, ilang araw pa lang na ganon,” Sinas said.

“I have mixed feelings. Natuwa ako pero at the same time nahihiya. I’m very happy for the support of the President for me as his chief PNP,” he added.

READ ON: ‘I AM QUALIFIED’: New PNP Chief Sinas tells critics to ‘move on’

The President said that the mañanita controversy is a small thing compared to Sinas’ accomplishments as a policeman.

“Alam mo kasi ‘yang mañanita, it’s a religious, almost a religious ritual. Nakaugalian na talaga ng mga Pilipino. Hindi kasalanan ng pobreng Sinas na ‘yan na pumunta sila doon, hindi naman niya alam. At kung may kasalanan siya doon, pardon na siya. Wala akong nakitang kasalanan na masama na may moral implications, may kasamang malisya, wala,” Duterte said.

Sinas’ case is currently at the Taguig Prosecutor Office.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Dubai Police debunk reports of two Israelis allegedly detained in emirate

Dubai Police debunk reports of two Israelis allegedly detained in emirate

42 mins ago
Photo of Five family members saved from Sharjah apartment fire

Five family members saved from Sharjah apartment fire

3 hours ago
Photo of Sharjah Municipality throws paper printers, plants 287 seedlings

Sharjah Municipality throws paper printers, plants 287 seedlings

3 hours ago
Photo of UAE’s new 10-year golden visa rule for select residents to take effect starting December 1

UAE’s new 10-year golden visa rule for select residents to take effect starting December 1

3 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close