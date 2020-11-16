LOOK: Dubai launches state-of-the-art blood donation bus

Dubai Health Authority (DHA) supported by its strategic partner, Dubai Holding, has inaugurated a new state-of-the-art blood donation bus.

The blood donation bus is equipped with smart technologies and requirements that comply with international standards and protocols, to ensure the comfort and safety of blood donors.

The bus, which is manufactured in the United Arab Emirates following the best standards of quality, durability and safety, is also environmentally friendly.

The bus is equipped with electric blood donation beds, multiple smart screens and smart panels to fill in blood donors’ data, in addition to a resting area for blood donors, to be used before and after donating blood.

The bus also contains a laboratory room and a room for medical examinations, in addition to refrigerators to store blood and medical materials, as well as advanced medical devices that comply with the highest international quality and safety standards.

Starting today, the new blood donation bus will travel across Dubai to reach blood donors at locations that are convenient to them, while ensuring that distancing measures are implemented to combat COVID-19.

The bus was inaugurated in the presence of Humaid Al Qutami, Director General of the DHA; Khalid Al Malik, Managing Director of Dubai Holding; Dr Younis Kazim, CEO of the Dubai Healthcare Corporation at the DHA; Dr Farida Al Khaja, CEO of Clinical Support Services and Nursing Sector at the DHA and Huda Buhumaid, Chief Marketing Officer of Dubai Holding, along with other officials.

Commenting on the inauguration of the new bus, Al Qutami said the DHA is keen to provide the best blood donation systems, in terms of equipment and technologies, to ensure high standards of blood safety, the safety of donors and their comfort.

Al Qutami also expressed his gratitude to Dubai Holding for providing the state-of-the-art bus. He stressed that Dubai Holding is one of the DHA’s strategic partners, and that DHA is proud of their prominent societal and developmental role, especially with regards to the health sector, which aims to serve people and ensure their happiness.

During his inspection, Al Qutami saluted the donors, who are from various nationalities, stressing that they embody the noble values that characterise Emirati society, including the values of offering assistance to help those in need.