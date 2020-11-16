KC Concepcion sells jewelry worth Php100,000 each for Cagayan’s rescue and relief efforts

Actress KC Concepcion came up with her own way of contributing to the ongoing rescue-and-relief operations in Cagayan by selling jeweleries.

On her Instagram post, she stated that she will be selling ready-made, handcrafted jewelry pieces that she designed and that the proceeds will go directly towards efforts to save lives at the disaster-struck province following the aftermath of typhoon ‘Ulysses’.

“I’m selling ready-made, handcrafted @avecmoijewelry pieces (it usually takes 4 weeks made-to-order), designed by yours truly, for the IMMEDIATE RESCUE & RELIEF efforts in Cagayan, Northern Philippines. They will be available to serious buyers on Tuesday, November 17th,”

Each piece of jewelry costs Php 50,000 to Php 100,000, according to reports from PEP.ph

Floods at the Cagayan and Isabela areas have subsided and major roads in the area have become passable as of November 16.

A few days earlier, many of its residents were forced to evacuate to their rooftops after floodwaters reached their homes.