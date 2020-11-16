Five family members saved from Sharjah apartment fire

Five members of a family in Sharjah have been rescued after suffering from suffocation due to a fire that broke out in their apartment.

Authorities said on Sunday that the fire was reported in Al Butaina area.

RELATED STORY: UAE mandates all residential homeowners to install fire detectors

The Sharjah Civil Defence was alerted about the blaze at 11:00 am. The firefighters were able to rescue another five family members and were brought to the nearest hospital.

They were discharged from the hospital, several hours after the incident on the same day.

READ ON: 10 steps to keep your UAE home safe from fires

Reports from Khaleej Times further that a senior official said the fire broke out in a room of the second-floor apartment.

Authorities moved quickly to prevent the spread of fire into other apartments.