Dubai to allow driving students to rate instructors

The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched an initiative to that enables driving students to rate the aptitude of their driving instructors in the emirate.

RTA intends to help improve the performance of all trainers in the emirate through a star system rating program.

“The initiative is a part of our efforts to improve the process of learning driving and bring it on a par with the top international standards,” said Mansour Al Falasi, Director of Drivers Training, Licensing Agency at RTA.

The transport regulatory body affirmed its commitment to engage community members, including service beneficiaries such as trainee drivers, in improving its services.

“Feedbacks and views of these driving learners will contribute to the betterment of the training process. It will also improve the performance of driving instructors, and enhance road safety,” added Al Falasi.

RTA notes that driving instructors have spent 1,684,650 theoretical and practical training hours with driving students at various driving institutes in Dubai from the start of January to the end of the third quarter of this year.

“About 73,627 students have applied for driving licenses during the same period. Driving institutes have about 2,000 driving learning vehicles and employ about 2,300 driving instructors and trial examiners,” added Al Falasi.