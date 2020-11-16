Dubai Police debunk reports of two Israelis allegedly detained in emirate

Dubai authorities have denied reports that there were two Israeils who have been jailed in the emirate.

Rumors surfaced on social media that the two took photos of a government building and were allegedly detained.

“Dubai Police denied that two Israelis are being detained in Dubai and dismissed the rumors as incorrect,” said a statement from the Dubai Media Office.

The rumor furthered that a certain member of the Jewish community ‘confirmed’ that the arrest took place.