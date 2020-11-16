Latest News

BREAKING: Moderna says COVID-19 candidate vaccine 95% effective

AN interim analysis of US biotechnology company Moderna on Monday showed that their candidate COVID-19 vaccine is 94.5% effective.

This comes after Pfizer announced that they found their trial vaccine more than 90% effective in preventing the dreaded COVID-19.

Following the analysis, Moderna said they are planning to apply for approval to roll out the use of the vaccine in the coming weeks, reported BBC.

However, the company did not state how long the immunity may last once inoculated.

It was not immediately known if the vaccine was intended for immunity to SARS-COV-2 or could only stop COVID-19 patients from becoming severely ill.

Moderna has involved a total of 30,000 volunteers in their Phase III vaccine trial.

