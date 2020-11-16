AFP rescues over 265,000 Filipinos in aftermath of typhoon ‘Ulysses’

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) have rescued a total of 265,339 individuals from their nationwide search, rescue and retrieval (SRR) operations.

Of this number, AFP units have saved 1,078 lives during the height of massive flooding brought about by the severe rainfall at Cagayan Valley and other parts of Northern Luzon. The remaining 263,444 individuals were rescued in the succeeding days after typhoon Ulysses left the country.

“Our soldiers, airmen, sailors, and marines have switched their firearms with ropes, life rings, and life jackets to respond to the cries for help during heavy and widespread flooding that affected our people. The AFP leads the SRR cluster and continues to work with other government agencies to save more lives amidst the challenges brought by natural calamities and a global pandemic,” said AFP chief-of-staff Gen. Gilbert Gapay in a statement.

The AFP SRR teams also helped 817 persons in the National Capital Region (NCR). The AFP is leading the SRR cluster of the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC).

Reports from the Philippine News Agency further that among SRR cluster members are the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Philippine National Police (PNP), Department of Health–Health Emergency Management Staff (DOH-HEMS), Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), Office of Civil Defense (OCD), and the Philippine Red Cross (PRC).

The AFP has so far deployed a total of 83 SRR teams nationwide to help local government units (LGUs) in their disaster response efforts. It also deployed 83 land assets, nine aircraft, and 18 water assets.

Meanwhile, a total of 145 teams remain on standby for possible deployment and augmentation along with 268 land assets, nine aircraft, two vessels, and 25 rubber boats.