‘Wala tayo dapat sisihan’: Cagayan, Isabela in dire need of food, medicine, essentials – officials

Cagayan and Isabela, two provinces badly submerged by floods due to Typhoon Ulysses, are in need of food and medicine, according to officials.

In a report by ABS-CBN News, authorities will now shift to relief operations after conducting rescue operations since November 13.

Officials also noted that there were many residents who refused to leave their homes prior to the flash floods because they were afraid that their belongings will get stolen.

“Dito, malakas ang panalangin nila na hindi aabutin ang bubong ng bahay, kaya mas gusto nila sa bubong ng bahay. Ayaw lang nila iwanan ang gamit nila kasi baka manakaw,” said Isabela governor Rodito Albano.

He also said that there is no one to blame for the deadly record floods, amid residents calling for a lawsuit against the Magat Dam management—responsible for opening the dam that contributed to the deluge of the Cagayan province.

“Wala tayong ibang masisisi rito kundi ang bagyo, kasi yun ang nagdala ng volume ng ulan dito. At saka, hindi na po panahon ng sisishan dito. Wala tayong dapat sisihin dito, kasi na-overwhelm talaga lahat, local governments and national government, kasi hindi natin akalain na ganito,” ABS-CBN’s TeleRadyo quoted him as saying.

Typhoon ‘Ulysses’ has claimed the lives of 67 individuals to date, according the latest update form the Philippines’ National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

Region 2 reported the most number of deaths so far at 22, followed by Calabarzon with 17 deaths. 10 deaths were also reported in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), while the National Capital Region and Bicol region reporting eight deaths in their respective areas. Another two were found dead in Region 3.

